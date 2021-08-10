Man's joy at Banksy artwork on his house

Published: 5:30 AM August 10, 2021

Spanish art student Jonathan Garcia couldn't be happier after a 'Banksy' appeared on the outside of the house he is living in. He said he didn't know if the landlord was aware but had given his number to the council. - Credit: Liz Coates

A Spanish fine art student has shared his joy and astonishment after a possible 'Banksy' mural appeared on the side of his home.

The work, in Admiralty Road, Great Yarmouth, sits above a bus stop and has yet to be authenticated by the enigmatic artist.

Experts, however, said it had all the hallmarks of his work in tone and execution - displaying a flash of genius with the composition and stencil work.

It is one of eight dotted around Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Oulton Broad and Lowestoft as the two authorities bid for joint City of Culture status.

Street art depicting a rat drinking a cocktail has appeared at North Beach in Lowestoft. - Credit: Emma-lei Longhurst

Jonathan Garcia, from Almeria, is spending the summer in the resort offering glitter tattoos to tourists in busy Regent Road - coincidentally also made using stencils.

The 26-year-old said it was "incredible" to discover the Banksy-style mural on the end-of-terrace house, the figures seeming to dance to an unheard accordion tune played by a man who appears to perch on its roof, legs dangling down the side.

Witnessing the steady stream of people pausing to sit in the shelter and pose for a picture he said: "It is so incredible. All the people are all very happy. It is so nice."

A glass company has been called in by Great Yarmouth Borough Council to protect the possibly Banksy murals in Gorleston and Great Yarmouth while work continues behind the scenes to find out who created them. - Credit: Liz Coates

The 26-year-old said he noticed the bus stop and wall had been screened off three or four days ago at around 7pm and assumed the broken shelter was being repaired.

"And then this appeared. I do think it is a real Banksy," he said.

The appearance of the artwork has shone a national spotlight on the hitherto unremarkable bus shelter next to the gas works - which has now become an attraction people are travelling miles to see.

All day groups have been gathering there to discuss whether it is "real" and taking turns to pose in front of the mural so as not to spoil each others' snaps.

The Clarke family from Kent were among those making a beeline for Banksy. Corinne and Nick are pictured with Austin and Seth in Admiralty Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Liz Coates

Among those making a special journey were the Clarke family from Kent. They were staying at Haven, Caister, but took a detour to see the mural.

"The guy in the fish and chip shop told us where it was so we thought we would come for a look. Whether it is real or not I think it is brilliant," Nick Clarke said.

Has the famous street artist Banksy been in Cromer? - Credit: Sue Edwards

Meanwhile Josie and Phil Dix had come from Poringland to see it for themselves. "In a sense I do not think it really matters if it is Banksy or not," Mr Dix said.

"The guy with the squeeze box, his eyes are dead. I think Banksy would have done more with the eyes. The lady is really good though."

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said it was treating the work as art rather than graffiti and was taking steps to cover the murals at Admiralty Road and Gorleston beach with a clear plastic material, while they were being authenticated.

A Banksy-style artwork has appeared in Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Merrivale Model Village

A cottage signed 'Banksy' has appeared in Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Merrivale Model Village

Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft, which is believed to be a new work by street artist Banksy. - Credit: PA







