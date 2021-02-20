Worried dog walker rang police after falling for 'creative' mannequin prank

Published: 11:11 AM February 20, 2021

A worried dog walker called police after spotting the bottom half of a person in a hedge near Downham Market, but when police arrived they discovered it was, in fact, a mannequin dressed up to look realistic. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A dog walker called police after spotting what appeared to be half a body stuck in a Norfolk hedge – but it turned out someone was pulling their leg.

King's Lynn Police said they were called by a dog walker in Wretton, near Downham Market, after they saw the "suspicious item".

But once officers arrived as the scene, they soon discovered that what looked like the bottom half of a man kneeling in a hedge was, in fact, part of a mannequin.

It had been dressed up in a pair of blue jeans and black trainers, and was realistic enough to concern the dog walker.

In a tongue-in-cheek Twitter post, King's Lynn Police said: "No two days are ever the same in our job.

"If you're missing a set of mannequin legs after being creative, they are with us at Downham Market Police Station!"