Published: 4:46 PM May 8, 2021 Updated: 4:56 PM May 8, 2021

The Game Pad in King’s Lynn have gone viral online after the owner released a video of a delivery driver who walked through their shop window. - Credit: Jason Lee

A shop owner is set to fork out £1,200 to replace his front window, after a distracted delivery driver walked through the glass.

The Game Pad on Norfolk Street, in King’s Lynn, have gone viral online after the owner released a video of a delivery driver who accidentally smashed their shop window.

The courier arrived at the shop on Wednesday, May 5, but on his way out, as he looked down at a device in his hand, he failed to see the windowpane directly in front of him.

Owner Jason Lee said he first felt sympathy for the driver, who explained he tripped and fell, but after looking at CCTV he realised that he had simply been distracted.

The 43-year-old said: “As he walked out there was this almighty bang and crash and we thought he hit a cabinet but it transpired that he walked through the glass.

“We gave him medical attention, closed the shop, called the medics and he was there for about 45 minutes as they checked him over. He got a cut to his leg and they bandaged it up.

“He originally told me that he tripped and had gone through the glass so I took it at face value but I looked through the CCTV and I could clearly see it wasn't the case at all.

“He was walking at a reasonable pace, looking down at a device or tablet and not looking ahead. So, he went straight through the window.”

The shop window is now boarded up and Mr Lee said it is now going to them £1,200 to have the glass replaced.

“My initial reaction was sympathy,” he said. “Because it could happen to anybody but when I found out it was complete neglect on the driver's part I didn’t have as much sympathy for him.

“He is lucky he got away with only a leg injury.”

“The one thing I would like you to say a lot of people have commented about the standard of the glass but I am only a tenant. The landlord didn't make me aware of anything to do with the glass.

“But the replacement glass will be up to building standards and laminated.”