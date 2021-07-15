Man, 80, set to sail 'Tintanic II' in to Norwich

Published: 11:52 AM July 15, 2021

Major Mick is setting sail around the UK on a tin boat to raise money for Alzheimer's UK and will come through Norwich. - Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster

An adventurous sailor is due to arrive in Norwich in a tin boat for the second time to raise £20,000 for Alzheimer's Research UK.

Major Michael Stanley, also known as Major Mick, sailed around the country in a tin boat called "Tintanic" during the first lockdown and loved it so much he has decided to do it again with a new and improved "Tintanic II."

Major Mick's first boat sailed in Henley, where he was joined by adventurer Ben Fogle, Beaulieu in the New Forest, the Pirate’s Castle at Regent’s Canal in London, Manchester and Cardiff, and most recently in Bristol and Cambridge.

The brave sailor will arrive at Norwich Canoe Club on Friday, July 23 and was inspired to take on the challenge after seeing the effect the condition had on friends and family.

Major Mick said: “2020 showed us the importance of the incredible work that UK scientists, doctors and researchers are capable of, and with your support we can make a difference, to find a cure for this distressing condition and the diseases that cause it."