Man threatens delivery driver with knife

Published: 1:01 PM February 22, 2021

Police were blocking off both Alderson Road and Apollo Walk as they dealt with an incident in Great Yarmouth yesterday - Credit: Submitted

A man was arrested after threatening a delivery driver with a knife.

Police were called to Alderson Road in Great Yarmouth on Sunday, February 21, after a man in his 40s wielded "a bladed article" at a delivery driver at 3.30pm.

The man was arrested and questioned at the town's investigation centre before being released under investigation.

One eyewitness said he was fixing his car when he saw a delivery van turn onto Alderson Road at around 3.15pm.

He said there was then a "commotion", with the driver "speeding away" and a neighbour saying police had been called.

He said: "We were all told to stay in the house because firearms were there. A man was arrested pretty soon after police arrived but they were still trying to gain entry via the front and back of the house until around 5.10pm.

"There were police blocking both ends of Alderson Road and Apollo Walk, with at least six police vehicles on scene."

A Norfolk police spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing.



