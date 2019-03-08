Search

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash with wooden telegraph pole

PUBLISHED: 11:13 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 21 May 2019

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after his car crashed with a wooden telegraph pole.

The collision happened on the B1108 at Barnham Broom, in mid Norfolk, near to the junction with Barnham Broom Road at around 8.30pm on Friday May 17.

A Toyota Avensis was travelling towards Watton when it left the road and collided with a wooden telegraph pole, before coming to rest on its side.

The driver, man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

- If you have any information or anyone who may have seen the collision, or the vehicle prior to the incident, is asked to contact PC Andrew Lincoln on the non-emergency police number on 101.

