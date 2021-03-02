News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by lorry

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 2:29 PM March 2, 2021   
Officers have issued a warning to vehicle owners. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A man in his 50s was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital with serious injuries following a crash on A134 at Stoke Ferry. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a lorry on the A134.

The pedestrian was walking in the same direction as the HGV when the collision occurred on the westbound carriageway at Stoke Ferry on Monday, March 1.

The man was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries. He is said to be in a stable condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the serious collision which took place at around 7.30pm.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, saw the lorry or pedestrian’s movements before the accident, or anyone with dashcam footage – should contact Sergeant Peter Howlett at Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing on 101 or email peter.howlett@norfolk.police.uk quoting incident number 401 of Monday 1 March 2021.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The body of a man has been found in water at Sparham Pools.

Family of missing man informed after body found in water

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
police operation to enforce lockdown

Police give out £200 penalty notices to day-trippers

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Holidaymakers enjoy the warm weather at Sea Palling beach Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Coronavirus

'Stay local' warning and visitors fined after hundreds head to Sea Palling

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
When can I visit the beach? Lockdown questions answered

When can I go to the beach? Lockdown travel questions answered

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon