Pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by lorry

Published: 2:29 PM March 2, 2021

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a lorry on the A134.

The pedestrian was walking in the same direction as the HGV when the collision occurred on the westbound carriageway at Stoke Ferry on Monday, March 1.

The man was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries. He is said to be in a stable condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the serious collision which took place at around 7.30pm.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, saw the lorry or pedestrian’s movements before the accident, or anyone with dashcam footage – should contact Sergeant Peter Howlett at Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing on 101 or email peter.howlett@norfolk.police.uk quoting incident number 401 of Monday 1 March 2021.