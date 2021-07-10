Shock as man dies after house fire

Live

Published: 1:40 PM July 10, 2021

The aftermath of the fire at a home on Chestnut Avenue in Bradwell, Great Yarmouth on Saturday, July 10. - Credit: Mick Howes

A man has died after suffering serious injuries in a late night house fire.

Neighbours described dramatic scenes after they were awoken by "loud noises and flashing lights."

Investigations are under way after firefighters tackled the blaze in a home on Chestnut Avenue, Bradwell, near Gorleston in Great Yarmouth on Friday night (July 9).

Chestnut Avenue in Bradwell, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Mick Howes

With flames and smoke billowing across the street, a neighbour from the house opposite the blaze tried to break into the home and alert the householder, but "was overcome by smoke", according to neighbours.

Four fire crews from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Acle and Lowestoft were called at just after 11pm, along with police and the East of England Ambulance Service Trust.

The man - understood to be the sole occupant of the house - was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

Police confirmed the man died on Saturday (July 10).

A spokesman said: "A man has sadly died following a fire at a property in Bradwell.

"Emergency services were called to a house in Chestnut Avenue at 11.18pm, and found one male occupant who was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has been pronounced dead today (Saturday).

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage and is still under investigation by fire and police."

With inquiries ongoing, a seal remained at the property on Saturday.

Police, forensic officers and fire investigation teams were at the scene on Saturday morning, with fire brigade leaflets distributed to residents to offer reassurance.

One neighbour said: "It was scary with lots of lights flashing.

"There was a neighbour from opposite who tried to rescue him.

"He was banging on the house windows, shouting and screaming trying to get the man's attention.

"He tried to get in but was overcome by smoke."

The neighbour, who has lived on Chestnut Avenue for about 12 years, added: "You could see the flames and there was thick black smoke coming from the property billowing across the road, but we didn't know if anyone was in there.

"A single gentleman lives in that house, and the emergency services were here very quickly.

"This is a really lovely street to live in, a fairly close-knit community who all watch out for each other, so you get very anxious when you see someone in trouble.

"He is a nice man, who always acknowledges you when you see him and would always say good morning."

Another Chestnut Avenue resident said: "I just heard all this commotion, loud noises and saw the smoke billowing.

"The fire crews, police and ambulances were here really quick and the firefighters put the fire out very quickly."

Another family, who only moved into the village four days ago, said: "The firefighters were brilliant.

"We heard all this banging, shouting and the smoke was billowing out over the top of the street lights.

"It was that severe and extremely scary.

"The fire crews were on the roof and they remained at the scene for quite a while, leaving around 2.30am to 3am."

Firefighters wore breathing equipment as they doused the flames.

The crews also used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot-spots and a monitor to check for gas leaks.