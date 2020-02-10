Search

Advanced search

Man saved from deportation opens his own gym in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 06:00 11 February 2020

Sev Mokake who has just opened his new gym, BAS Training, at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sev Mokake who has just opened his new gym, BAS Training, at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

Ten years ago he was facing deportation - now, a 23-year-old who has trained some of the biggest names in football is returning to Norfolk to open his own gym.

Sev Mokake who has just opened his new gym, BAS Training, at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSev Mokake who has just opened his new gym, BAS Training, at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In 2010, Sev Mokake, then 13, was set to be thrown out of the country after the UK Border Agency rejected his mother Scholastica Mokake's application for a post-study visa.

The teenager had already lost his father aged eight, and the prospect of losing his home in the UK was almost too much for the family.

Thankfully, their story struck a chord with the local community, who rallied around them to fight for their right to remain in the UK - a fight that they won.

Since then, Mr Mokake has taken the football world by storm, training stars including TV's Jake Humphrey, and footballers Jacob Murphy and James Maddison, working long, anti-social hours to achieve success.

Sev Mokake's new gym, BAS Training, at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSev Mokake's new gym, BAS Training, at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Mokake's father was a football coach in Tanzania, and he said the game had always been a way to connect to him, despite losing him at such a young age.

After training at Peterborough Academy, Mr Mokake completed an apprenticeship at the now-closed Street Style Gym in Norwich.

When the gym closed, Mr Mokake decided to "risk everything" and go freelance.

He said: "It's been hard getting here. When I started I didn't have anything behind me, but because of my background, I've always wanted to work hard."

Sev Mokake who has just opened his new gym, BAS Training, at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSev Mokake who has just opened his new gym, BAS Training, at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Now he can add gym-owner to his impressive CV, as he opens BAS Training on Rackheath Industrial Estate.

TV presenter Jake Humphrey has already trained at the venue, but Mr Mokake said the gym was not just for pro-athletes and stars.

He said: "Money should never hold people back. Footballers will train here but so can the general public because there's going to be group class options that are affordable."

Looking forward, Mr Mokake said he was excited for what was to come, and thanked the friends made in Norfolk for supporting him.

Sev Mokake who has just opened his new gym, BAS Training, at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSev Mokake who has just opened his new gym, BAS Training, at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

He said: "I was so young when we nearly had to leave the UK so I didn't understand that my whole life would have completely changed.

"I never look back and feel sorry for myself because I'm just grateful and never want to use my past as an excuse. There's a stereotype and I want to prove people wrong."

Sev Mokake who has just opened his new gym, BAS Training, at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSev Mokake who has just opened his new gym, BAS Training, at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Fury as pay-and-display launched at empty pub

Patsy Dashwood in 1998, when she was landlady of The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Archant Library

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Police officer accused of speeding to beat traffic cleared of 16 charges

Pc Paul Brown (right with glasses) leaving an earlier hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Four road accidents after snow and hail hit county

The A11 is blocked near Spooner Row in one of four collisions on Norfolk roads. Photo: Google

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Storm Ciara: Part of A47 reopens but motorists urged not to drive

Police on the scene of a fallen tree which blocked one lane on Wroxham Road, Sprowston. Picture: Ben Kendall.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man shaved partner’s head to ‘make her unattractive to men’

Mariusz Borukalo was sentenced to 30 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

WATCH: Tree ‘shatters’ as it hits lorry during Storm Ciara

A lorry driver had a lucky escape after a tree shattered when it hit his vehicle on the A143. Picture: G.Easton & Son Ltd.

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Travelling showmen family have village home bid rejected

Robert Edwards with family Ocean, Indi, wife Keely and Robert Jnr. Photo: Neil Perry
Drive 24