Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man’s body found in water after search for missing person

12 January, 2019 - 14:59
The harbour at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The harbour at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A man’s body has been found in water at Wells harbour by emergency services, police have confirmed.

Police and the coastguard made the discovery at about 9am on Saturday, following reports of a missing person.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “Officers from Norfolk police and other emergency services including HM Coastguard have been working together on a missing person’s enquiry in Wells.

“Concerns for the safety of a local resident were reported earlier this morning.

“The search was conducted around the Wells harbour area.

“We can confirm the body of a man has been recovered from the water, and next of kin have been informed.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

“No further details will be released at this tine.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We had just blown out the candles’ - couple describe moment masked robbers invade son’s 10th birthday party

Hunter Road - where three masked man invaded a child's 10th birthday party. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Region could be swept by snow as overnight icy blast arrives

Snow in Norwich as the 'beast from the east' hits Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man’s body found in water after search for missing person

The harbour at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

MATCHDAY LIVE: West Brom v Norwich City – Canaries take on automatic promotion rivals

Norwich City resume their Championship challenge with a trip to automatic promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion.

‘I saw blood on the attacker’s hand’ - mum fearful of leaving home after stabbing

Officers, including two dog units were called to Goodman Square at around 5pm on Thursday following reports a person had been stabbed. Picture: Staff
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists