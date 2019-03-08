Man's body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Archant

A man was found dead on a Norfolk beach, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to an area near the Pinewoods Caravan Park at Wells at about 9.40am on Thursday after concerns were raised for the safety of a man.

A man was found dead and a section of the beach was cordoned off.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances. A file is being prepared for the coroner and no further information has been released.