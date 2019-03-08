Search

Emergency services called to remove man from boat

PUBLISHED: 16:09 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 24 September 2019

An ambulance was called to the scene. Picture: Archant

Archant

Emergency services rushed to the scene to extract a man from a boat in Lowestoft on Tuesday morning, September 24.

Firefighters from Lowestoft South were called to School Road, in Lowestoft to reports a man was stuck in the boat following a medical emergency.

A spokesperson from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters helped the man from the boat by using evacuation chairs.

They said: "We were called by the ambulance service at 9am, two appliances went along and we had a stop time of 10.50am."

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 7.58am with reports of a medical incident in School Road, Lowestoft.

"We sent a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance and our hazardous area response team (HART) to assist on scene. One man was taken to James Paget Hospital for further treatment by ambulance," they said.

