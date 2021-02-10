News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Man rescued from icy waters by harbour workers

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:52 PM February 10, 2021   
Harbour workers helped a man, who was trapped beneath a suspended quay on the south-west corner of the bridge channel at Lowestoft, not far from the town's RNLI statue. 

Harbour workers helped a man, who was trapped beneath a suspended quay on the south-west corner of the bridge channel at Lowestoft, not far from the town's RNLI statue. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Harbour workers helped a man trapped in icy waters during an early morning rescue.

The man, who was discovered in distress beneath a quay area in Lowestoft Harbour having been in the icy waters of Lake Lothing, was helped to safety by harbour workers, as emergency services responded on Wednesday morning (February 10).

Lowestoft RNLI's volunteer lifeboat crew was alerted along with HM Coastguard and ambulance services to help Suffolk Police with the early morning incident.

A lifeboat spokesman said: "Lowestoft Harbour Authority personnel had just come on duty and were preparing to take a pilot boat out to sea to bring a ship into Lowestoft when, just after 6.15am, they heard shouting and realised that someone was in distress and had almost certainly been in the water.

"They discovered that a man was trapped beneath a suspended quay on the south-west corner of the bridge channel."

With emergency services alerted, the lifeboat spokesman added: "Access to the area beneath the quay is restricted by a padlocked gate and the harbour workers used bolt croppers to reach the quay and rescue the man just as the Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat arrived."

The man was helped into an ambulance, before the lifeboat crew and coastguard rescue officers conducted a search amid fears that a second person might be in the water, but they were stood down when no one was found.

Most Read

  1. 1 More snow expected to fall across Norfolk
  2. 2 'I was bullied into letting strangers in my home' tenant claims amid viewing row
  3. 3 Woman woke up hearing son, four, screaming after A47 crash
  1. 4 Man fined after driving from Colchester to Norfolk to 'get his car fixed'
  2. 5 First look inside historic ironmongers as new boutique rooms unveiled
  3. 6 Man who murdered Norwich woman claims £100,000 after jail beating
  4. 7 Watch: Woman skis down Norwich's steepest hill in the snow
  5. 8 Norfolk sex offender who targeted children online to be sentenced today
  6. 9 Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk
  7. 10 'How many are getting clobbered?' Driver's parking charge shock
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The scene from a car window in Southrepps, near Cromer, on the morning of February 8.

Snow drifts block A140 and A149 as Storm Darcy batters Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Cars make their way along a snow covered road

More snow and -10C temperatures on the way

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Traffic on the A11 at Attleborough in the snow.

Video

Roads 'very poor' as region wakes to snow and sub-zero temperatures

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Crash at Bradwell

Updated

Police warn of 'awful driving conditions' amid Norfolk snow and wind

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon