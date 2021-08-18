News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Hunt for missing Lowestoft man

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:21 PM August 18, 2021   
Glen Dale

Glen Dale, 29, has been missing for almost a week - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police are appealing for information in the hunt for a man missing from Lowestoft since last week.

Glen Dale, age 29, from Lowestoft has been reported missing since last week and was last seen on Thursday, July 29.

It is believed he may have traveled to north London.

Mr Dale is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, with short dark-brown hair.

Anyone who believes they have seen Glen, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Lowestoft Police Station on 101.

Norfolk Live
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn...

Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Busy roads in Brancaster. The Brancaster Parking and Safety Team

'Gridlocked' seaside roads prompt villagers to take action

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Paint has been daubed across the cocktail rat Banksy artwork in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live | Video

Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Jay Sadler and friends were hit with parking notices following Norwich City's game with Liverpool

'Misunderstanding' as penalty charges hit City fans in charity car park

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon