Hunt for missing Lowestoft man

Published: 1:21 PM August 18, 2021

Glen Dale, 29, has been missing for almost a week - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police are appealing for information in the hunt for a man missing from Lowestoft since last week.

Glen Dale, age 29, from Lowestoft has been reported missing since last week and was last seen on Thursday, July 29.

It is believed he may have traveled to north London.

Mr Dale is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, with short dark-brown hair.

Anyone who believes they have seen Glen, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Lowestoft Police Station on 101.