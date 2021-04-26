Man in 50s taken to hospital after incident at Norwich Royal Mail depot
- Credit: Archant
Royal Mail has confirmed it is investigating an incident at a Norwich depot which saw a man taken to hospital.
The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) confirmed it was called to the sorting office in Thorpe Road, Norwich, shortly before 10.30am on Friday, April 23.
And Norfolk Fire and Rescue said crews from Carrow and Sprowston were tasked with assisting the ambulance service.
An ambulance and a rapid response car were sent, while the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was also called to the scene.
An EAAA spokesperson described the incident as a road traffic collision, though the exact circumstances are not yet clear.
They said: "The critical care team from Anglia One was tasked to Norwich by rapid response vehicle to assist the EEAST team, police and fire services with a man in his 50s.
"Doctor Neil Berry, critical care paramedic Sam Sweeney and supervisor critical care paramedic Neil Flowers provided advanced A&E level care at the scene.
"The critical care team then accompanied the patient to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, by land ambulance, for further treatment."
The man's current condition is not yet clear.
When asked about the details of what happened, Royal Mail said: "We are investigating this incident."
The firm has been asked for further information.
We have also contacted the government's Health and Safety Executive.