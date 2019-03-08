Man in serious condition after house fire

A man is in a serious condition following a house fire in Suffolk overnight. Picture: Google Earth Archant

A man is in a serious condition following a house fire in Suffolk overnight.

Firefighters were called to Low Street, in Ilketshall St Margaret, near Bungay just after 10.30pm.

The man was rescued from the first-floor of the property and required CPR while he was transported to the hospital.

A spokesperson from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said dense smoke travelled throughout the property.

Firefighters contained the blaze just after 1am and are currently investigating the cause.

More to come.