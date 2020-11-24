Air ambulance responds after man suffers medical emergency
A man in his 60s was taken to hospital after suffering a medical emergency.
The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST), firefighters from Lowestoft South fire station and a rapid response vehicle from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at 4.08am on Sunday, November 22.
They responded after the man suffered a medical emergency in Wayne Close, Lowestoft.
The Anglia One critical care team were called to the scene at 4.45am as they assisted the EEAST team and fire crew.
A spokesman for the EAAA said: “The critical care team from Anglia One was tasked to Lowestoft by rapid response vehicle to assist EEAST and fire teams with a man in his sixties who suffered a medical emergency.
“Doctor Mark Clayton and HEMS paramedic Nigel Strange provided enhanced pre-hospital care at the scene, including administering medication.
“The critical care team then accompanied the patient to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, by land ambulance, for further treatment.”
