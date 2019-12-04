Man taken to hospital after being hit by car

An elderly man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in a Norfolk town. Photograph Simon Parker Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in a Norfolk town.

The incident, which involved a Vauxhall Mokka, happened at 9.50am on Wednesday on Carriage Road in Holt.

Norfolk police said the man involved had been injured and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) by ambulance.

The road was closed by police while they dealt with the incident.

Police re opened the road at 11.30am.

