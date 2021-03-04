News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man grabbed by two people in attempted mugging

David Hannant

Published: 12:27 PM March 4, 2021   
Riverside at night from the Lady Julian Bridge. Picture: Denise Bradley

Riverside at night from the Lady Julian Bridge. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

A man in his 20s was grabbed and told to hand over cash by two men in Norwich..

On Tuesday evening, at around 7pm, a man was walking through the city's Riverside complex when he was approached by two men near the former Coast to Coast restaurant - opposite the Queen of Iceni pub.

One of the men then grabbed him and demanded money from him.

While the victim was able to escape without any money changing hands, police have appealed for any witnesses to the incident.

Anybody who was in the area at the time is encouraged to contact PC Mark Cardow at Norwich CID on 101, quoting the crime reference number 26/13478/21.

Alternatively, witnesses can anonymously report what they saw to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

