Investigation launched into death of man at Norfolk police station

Published: 10:23 AM December 3, 2020 Updated: 10:54 AM December 3, 2020

An investigation has been launched in to the death of a man at the King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre - Credit: Ian Burt

An investigation as been launched into the death of a man at a Norfolk police station.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had launched an independent investigation following the death of a 51-year-old man, who had been arrested in Wisbech.

He was taken to the police investigation centre in King's Lynn at around 7.45pm on Wednesday, November 24.

He was conscious the following morning but was later found unresponsive in his cell. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at around 11.30am on Wednesday, November 25.

After being notified by Norfolk Constabulary, IOPC investigators attended the police investigation centre near the A47 at Saddlebow and the police post incident procedure where the officers involved provided their initial accounts.

It said its investigation was at an early stage and it was still gathering information.

The coroner has been informed and a post-mortem examination carried out, the results of which are inconclusive and further tests are required to determine the cause of death. The date to open an inquest into the man’s death has yet to be set by the coroner.

IOPC regional director Graham Beesley said: “The man’s next of kin have been notified of his death and my thoughts remain with them and all those affected by this loss.

“As this man has sadly died while in police custody it is important we carry out an independent investigation into all the circumstances surrounding his death.

“We will be looking at the risk assessments made and care plan put in place concerning this man, and the welfare checks that were made on him during his detention.”

The IOPC investigates the most serious incidents and allegations involving the police in England and Wales.

At the end of each investigation, it produces a report detailing its findings.

It may also decide what should happen to those involved in the incident – whether they need further training, or they may face a misconduct meeting or a gross misconduct hearing.