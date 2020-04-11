Man’s body found in city centre street

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View Archant

Investigations have begun after a man was found dead in a city centre street.

Norfolk Police were called out to Orford Place, off Gentleman’s Walk, on Friday just before 8pm, where they found the man dead.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to an incident in Orford Place at 7.59pm yesterday evening.

“We are investigating the circumstances of a male who died but we do not believe this to be suspicious.”