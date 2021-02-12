Man in car followed and approached 16-year-old girl

Published: 4:08 PM February 12, 2021

A 16-year-old girl was forced to flee after being followed and approached by a man in a car in Thetford. - Credit: Google Maps

A 16-year-old girl was forced to flee after being followed and approached by a man in a car.

The incident happened on Wednesday, February 3, between 10.45am and 11am, as the young girl walked along Canterbury Way, near to Bishop’s Academy.

A man in a car, described as similar to a BMW or Mitsubishi, slowed as he passed-by and gestured towards her.

The girl continued on her journey and when she got closer to Ripon Way she was approached by the same man again, who this time had got out of the car.

No contact was made and the victim ran off.

The man is described as white, of slim build with brown hair in a bowl cut style and may have a scar near one of his eyes.

He was wearing a camouflage t-shirt.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or recognises the description of the man involved.

Anyone with information should contact PC Becky Murphy at Thetford Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/7258/21 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



