Man fined after driving from Colchester to Norfolk to 'get his car fixed'

Sarah Burgess

Published: 5:59 PM February 9, 2021   
Traffic on the A47 Acle Straight which runs between Great Yarmouth and Acle passing through Halverg

Traffic on the A47 Acle Straight which runs between Great Yarmouth and Acle passing through Halvergate Marshes.Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

A man who drove from Colchester to Great Yarmouth to "get his car fixed" was hit with a £200 fine for breaching lockdown rules.

Great Yarmouth Police stopped the car on Tuesday after its driver, while travelling within the speed limit, was going too fast for the weather conditions.

Police said: "He claimed that warning lights had illuminated on his dashboard, but couldn't provide suitable reasons as to why he had come from Colchester into Norfolk to have them looked at." 

In a tweet, police said the driver was then told what "essential journeys" actually entailed, before being given a fixed penalty notice.

The news comes as one London couple were fined over the weekend for travelling to Winterton "for a walk".

Initially believing the woman to be by herself, a search and rescue operation was launched after the woman failed to return to her car after more than four hours.

Great Yarmouth councillor James Bensly said anyone getting in a car right now "should hear alarm bells ringing".

Coronavirus

