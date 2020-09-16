Man in 20s dies after incident on river
PUBLISHED: 10:09 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:15 16 September 2020
Archant
A holidaymaker has died following an incident on the River Bure yesterday.
Officers were called just after 2pm on Tuesday, September 15 to help the ambulance service and coastguard after a man was injured on the River Bure at Clink Hill, West Caister.
The man in his 20s, from North Yorkshire, was taken to the James Paget Hospital by rescue helicopter yesterday with serious injuries. According to Humber Coastguard he was in a “critical condition”.
He was then transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital at Cambridge, where he died late last night.
Officers attended the scene along with the Coastguard, RNLI and the East of England Ambulance Service.
According to Humber Coastguard, they dispatched an inshore lifeboat, Coastguard rescue helicopter and helimed, with teams from both Bacton and Gorleston.
The coastguard said: “The incident itself took place one mile north of Great Yarmouth yacht station at Clink Hill, with police transferring the boat involved to the yacht station after the man had been transported to hospital.
“That’s why there was so much police activity on the quay.”
A couple from Grimsby, who were holidaying on the Broads, said it was chaos on the river for a while with boats berthed two abreast while the river was closed, and more coming in from the south.
The Broads Authority, which had urged river traffic to moor elsewhere while the incident was dealt with, tweeted at just before 3.30pm that the river had reopened.
Norfolk police’s Broadsbeat Twitter account posted: “Thanks to all in attendance at today’s incident on the River Bure near Great Yarmouth involving holiday makers on a hire boat.”
The coroner’s office and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) have been informed. Norfolk Police is liasing with the MAIB regarding a joint investigation.
