Man in 20s dies after incident on river

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates Archant

A holidaymaker has died following an incident on the River Bure yesterday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Officers were called just after 2pm on Tuesday, September 15 to help the ambulance service and coastguard after a man was injured on the River Bure at Clink Hill, West Caister.

The man in his 20s, from North Yorkshire, was taken to the James Paget Hospital by rescue helicopter yesterday with serious injuries. According to Humber Coastguard he was in a “critical condition”.

He was then transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital at Cambridge, where he died late last night.

Officers attended the scene along with the Coastguard, RNLI and the East of England Ambulance Service.

According to Humber Coastguard, they dispatched an inshore lifeboat, Coastguard rescue helicopter and helimed, with teams from both Bacton and Gorleston.

The coastguard said: “The incident itself took place one mile north of Great Yarmouth yacht station at Clink Hill, with police transferring the boat involved to the yacht station after the man had been transported to hospital.

“That’s why there was so much police activity on the quay.”

A couple from Grimsby, who were holidaying on the Broads, said it was chaos on the river for a while with boats berthed two abreast while the river was closed, and more coming in from the south.

The Broads Authority, which had urged river traffic to moor elsewhere while the incident was dealt with, tweeted at just before 3.30pm that the river had reopened.

Norfolk police’s Broadsbeat Twitter account posted: “Thanks to all in attendance at today’s incident on the River Bure near Great Yarmouth involving holiday makers on a hire boat.”

The coroner’s office and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) have been informed. Norfolk Police is liasing with the MAIB regarding a joint investigation.