Man in 30s dies after car crashes into house in South Walsham

A man in his 30s has died after his car crashed into a house in the early hours of this morning in South Walsham.

His black Vauxhall Corsa came off Panxworth Road and crashed into a property at around 12.40am on Sunday, January 2.

Emergency services attended and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Significant damage was caused to the property, but no one inside was injured.

Panxworth Road was closed while initial scene investigations were carried out and re-opened around 8.40am.

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have information concerning the driving manner of the Corsa prior to the crash or motorists with any relevant dash cam footage of the vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Wymondham on 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.police.uk.