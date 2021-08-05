News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in 30s dies after crash on A12

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:38 PM August 5, 2021   
A man in his 30s has died following a crash on the A12 near Blythburgh. 

A man in his 30s has died following a crash on the A12 near Southwold.  

Police were called shortly after 6:50pm on Wednesday August 4, to reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a grey Renault Clio and a brown Volkswagen Touareg on the northbound A12, near the A1095, at Blythburgh. 

Fire and ambulance crew were also in attendance and the driver of the Renault Clio, a man aged in his 30s, had to be extracted from the vehicle. 

He sustained life threatening injuries and died en route to hospital. 

The driver of the Touareg, a man aged in his 70s, sustained minor injuries and was taken to the James Paget University Hospital. 

Road closures were put in place while an investigation was carried out. 

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area just prior to the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference: CAD 311 of 4 August. 

Visit their website, www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update, or email, SCIU@suffolk.pnn.police.uk. 

Alternatively you can call 101. 

