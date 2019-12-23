Search

Man dies after house fire

PUBLISHED: 17:42 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:42 23 December 2019

There was a fire in Norwich Road, Northrepps, overnight. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A man in his 70s has died following a house fire on the north Norfolk coast.

Emergency services were called to the fire at a home on Norwich Road, Northrepps, just after 11.40pm on Friday, December 20, and discovered two people caught in the blaze.

The pair were rushed to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital while crews from Cromer, Sheringham and North Walsham battled the fire, finally standing down at around 1.01am.

Police confirmed on Monday that the man has died, after remaining in a critical condition for three days.

The woman, in her 70s, was later discharged from hospital after being treated for smoke inhalation.

A seal was put in place at the property while police and fire investigators carried out an investigation into the cause of the fire.

This has now concluded that the fire was not started deliberately.

