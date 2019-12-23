Man dies after house fire

There was a fire in Norwich Road, Northrepps, overnight. Picture: Supplied Archant

A man in his 70s has died following a house fire on the north Norfolk coast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the fire at a home on Norwich Road, Northrepps, just after 11.40pm on Friday, December 20, and discovered two people caught in the blaze.

The pair were rushed to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital while crews from Cromer, Sheringham and North Walsham battled the fire, finally standing down at around 1.01am.

You may also want to watch:

Police confirmed on Monday that the man has died, after remaining in a critical condition for three days.

READ MORE: Man in critical condition after house fire near Norfolk coast

The woman, in her 70s, was later discharged from hospital after being treated for smoke inhalation.

A seal was put in place at the property while police and fire investigators carried out an investigation into the cause of the fire.

This has now concluded that the fire was not started deliberately.