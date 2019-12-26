'Precarious' rescue of teenager cut off by tide

Emergency services were called to rescue a 19-year-old man from the marshes at The Green, Thornham. Photo: Chris Bishop Archant

A man in his teens has been cut off by the tide near the Norfolk coast.

Emergency services were called to rescue a 19-year-old male from the marshes at The Green, Thornham, earlier this evening (Thursday, December 26).

Police were alerted to the incident at 5.20pm, and firefighters were asked to assist at 5.21pm.

Inspector John Colbert, from Norfolk Police, said crews were at the scene attempting to free the man at 6.15pm.

He said: "It was a 19-year-old adult male who was stuck in the marshes at Thornham.

"Firefighters have assisted us to slowly retrieve him due to the precarious nature of where he is."

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said: "We had a request from police to assist with reports of a male being cut off by the tide on the marshes."

Firefighters at the scene said the man had been found safely and would shortly be taken off.

Fire, police, ambulance and coastguard all attended.

Personnel could be seen out on the marsh using powerful lights to look for the man.

