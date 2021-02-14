Man driving while disqualified has car seized and drugs confiscated

Published: 11:36 AM February 14, 2021 Updated: 11:43 AM February 14, 2021

A man disqualified from driving was arrested after ditching his car and failing to stop for police in Norwich city centre.

Officers also recovered drugs from the vehicle.

Police were first notified at 9.15pm on Saturday that a car had been abandoned with the occupant making off from the scene on St Giles Street.

Inspector Gina Hopkinson said the man involved was caught and "swiftly arrested" when it was discovered he was driving while disqualified.

Police operation in St Giles Street in Norwich, which saw a man arrested for driving while disqualified and possession of drugs - Credit: Submitted

A dog unit then found a stash of drugs which were confiscated by police - though at this point the inspector was unable to confirm which class the drugs belonged to.

An eyewitness said two sniffer dogs were searching a white BMW for about 15 minutes from 9.30pm until 9.45pm, with the man police arrested escorted by several officers down from Rigbys Court and into a police vehicle parked further down St Giles' Street.

The BMW was then seized, with a recovery unit collecting the car at around 10pm. Although a woman was standing by the car and conversing with police while it was searched, Inspector Hopkinson confirmed just one male was arrested in connection with the incident.

One man who lives nearby and could see the action unfold from his window said: "It was pretty dramatic given that usually the street is totally silent on a normal Saturday night in lockdown.

"We could hear a lot of commotion and dogs barking from about 9.30pm onwards. There were at least eight officers gathered round the car at one point, with two dogs jumping in and out of the vehicle.

"Everything had settled down by 10pm. Most of the officers had cleared off by that point, with just a few remaining while the car was seized and towed away."

He added: "I've not seen anything like that since we moved here."