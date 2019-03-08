Man airlifted to hospital from supply ship

Lowestoft lifeboat and the Coastguard rescue helicopter assist the man with a medical evacuation from the vessel. Picture: Mick Howes/RNLI Archant

A lifeboat and coastguard helicopter were scrambled to help in airlifting a man to hospital.

The view from Lowestoft lifeboat as the Coastguard rescue helicopter arrives at the vessel. Picture: George Webster/RNLI The view from Lowestoft lifeboat as the Coastguard rescue helicopter arrives at the vessel. Picture: George Webster/RNLI

The man, who was aboard a ship off the Suffolk coast, needed medical attention with Lowestoft lifeboat – Patsy Knight – called out at 10.15am on Monday, March 18.

The RNLI lifeboat attended an offshore supply vessel, which was three miles east of Lowestoft. A man aboard the vessel was suffering pains and he needed to be medically evacuated.

Lowestoft lifeboat arriving back after the medical evacuation from the ship. Picture: Mick Howes/RNLI Lowestoft lifeboat arriving back after the medical evacuation from the ship. Picture: Mick Howes/RNLI

A coastguard rescue helicopter from Humber, with a paramedic on board, was also sent to the incident.

Lifeboat coxswain John Fox said: “We reached the vessel in a quick time as the ship was visible from the lifeboat station.

“Two of the lifeboat crew transferred onto the ship to assess and care for the casualty.

“They gave him oxygen before a paramedic on board the helicopter was lowered on to the supply ship.

“It was then decided to airlift him from the vessel and he was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further treatment.”