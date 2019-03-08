Search

Man airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency

PUBLISHED: 11:13 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 12 November 2019

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called out to an incident near Lowestoft. Photo: EAAA

EAAA

A man was airlifted to hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was scrambled following reports someone was having a cardiac arrest near Lowestoft.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and the air ambulance were called out at 9.59am on Monday, November 11 after a man suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: "Anglia One was tasked near to Lowestoft to assist the EEAST team with an elderly man who had suffered a cardiac arrest.

"Pilots Rich Anderson and Luke Morgan landed the helicopter in a park close to the scene.

"Doctor Peter Temesvari, critical care paramedic Ben Caine and supervisor doctor Pam Chrispin provided advanced A&E level care at the scene.

"The patient was carried, by air, to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment."

