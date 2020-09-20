Warning as man airlifted to hospital after losing balance on boat
PUBLISHED: 17:24 20 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 20 September 2020
Hemsby Lifeboat
Holidaymakers to the Broads are being urged to take care on boats after a man was airlifted to hospital after losing balance on a pleasure cruiser.
The 47-year-old tourist, from Skegness, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital at 3.30pm on Sunday, September 20 after breaking his right ankle by jumping to safety to a bank off the River Bure in St Benet’s Abbey, near Ludham.
Chris Batten, helmsman of Hemsby Lifeboat, who attended at 1pm, said the injuries were not life-threatening.
He said: “A 47-year-old man on holiday with his partner was mooring his hire boat on the bank but it was not secure. He was on the side of the boat and lost his balance. This was a genuine accident but extra care must be taken when getting off a boat.”
As well as Hemsby Lifeboat and East Anglian Air Ambulance, two coastguard crews and paramedics from the ambulance service were called.
