Search

Advanced search

Warning as man airlifted to hospital after losing balance on boat

PUBLISHED: 17:24 20 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 20 September 2020

The East Anglian Air Ambulance at the emergency at St Benet's Abbey on September 20, 2020, after a man broke his ankle from jumping from a boat to the river bank while mooring. Picture: Hemsby Lifeboat

The East Anglian Air Ambulance at the emergency at St Benet's Abbey on September 20, 2020, after a man broke his ankle from jumping from a boat to the river bank while mooring. Picture: Hemsby Lifeboat

Hemsby Lifeboat

Holidaymakers to the Broads are being urged to take care on boats after a man was airlifted to hospital after losing balance on a pleasure cruiser.

Volunteers from Hemsby Lifeboat at St Benet's Abbey on the River Bure after a man broke his ankle after jumping onto a river bank on September 20, 2020. Picture: Hemsby LifeboatVolunteers from Hemsby Lifeboat at St Benet's Abbey on the River Bure after a man broke his ankle after jumping onto a river bank on September 20, 2020. Picture: Hemsby Lifeboat

The 47-year-old tourist, from Skegness, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital at 3.30pm on Sunday, September 20 after breaking his right ankle by jumping to safety to a bank off the River Bure in St Benet’s Abbey, near Ludham.

Chris Batten, helmsman of Hemsby Lifeboat, who attended at 1pm, said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Emergency services on the scene of the incident on the River Bure at St Benet's Abbey on September 20, 2020, after a man broke an ankle while jumping from a boat onto the bank. He lost his balance while attempting to moor up. Picture: Christopher BrownEmergency services on the scene of the incident on the River Bure at St Benet's Abbey on September 20, 2020, after a man broke an ankle while jumping from a boat onto the bank. He lost his balance while attempting to moor up. Picture: Christopher Brown

He said: “A 47-year-old man on holiday with his partner was mooring his hire boat on the bank but it was not secure. He was on the side of the boat and lost his balance. This was a genuine accident but extra care must be taken when getting off a boat.”

MORE: Warning after two people suffer serious injuries in boat propeller incidents

As well as Hemsby Lifeboat and East Anglian Air Ambulance, two coastguard crews and paramedics from the ambulance service were called.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Engineering firm to close after 70 years in same village

John Eggleton of LA Whitmore and Co, based in Briston, near Fakenham, which is soon closing after 70 years. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Pub-goer collapses and dies in Wetherspoons toilets

The Joseph Conrad pub, in Station Square, Lowestoft. Photo: Staff

Lorry death crash motocylist named

The inquest of a motorcyclist who died after a collision with a lorry on Mill Road, in Burston, is due to be opened on Monday. Picture: Google Street View

Anger as pregnant dog found dumped in box loses puppies and dies

A pregnant cocker spaniel was found abandoned in a box and later died at Terrington Veterinary Centre from sepsis. This photo is a stock image.Picture: GETTY IMAGES

OPINION: Green issue has long been a part of Norfolk life

Great Moulton’s parish church of St Michael and All Angels anchored in a sea of green. Picture: Trevor Allen