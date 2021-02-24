News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in 70s airlifted to hospital following fall from bike

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:33 PM February 24, 2021   
The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Beccles. PHOTO: Simon Parker - Credit: Simon Parker

A man in his 70s was airlifted to hospital after he was injured after falling from his bicycle.

Emergency services responded to reports of an incident on Banham Road, Beccles.

Police, the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out just before 2pm on Saturday, February 20.

A police spokesman said: "A man believed to be aged in his 70s had fallen off his bicycle and the road was blocked.

"The man was flown to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for further treatment and his current condition is unknown."

The Anglia two helicopter was landed close to the scene, on a school field, as they assisted EEAST and police.

An air ambulance spokesman said: "Doctor James Grant, critical care paramedic Andy Bates and supervisor doctor Sam Todd gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced care at the scene, including anaesthetising the patient to protect his breathing."

