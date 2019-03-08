Man, 38, appears in court following police pursuit with van in Norwich

A 38-year-old man who was arrested following a police pursuit in Norwich has admitted a number of offences.

It happened on Tuesday 16 April shortly before 11am when a Vauxhall Astra van failed to stop for police in St Benedicts Street.

It resulted in a pursuit which ended in Boundary Road where two people were arrested.

Following the incident Tony Paine, of Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, was charged with dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen of blood.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on April 17 when he indicated a guilty plea to dangerous driving and entered pleas to the other two offences.

The case was sent to the crown court for sentence at a date to be fixed and Paine was granted conditional bail.

• A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug and taking a vehicle without consent has been released under investigation.