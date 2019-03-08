Search

Advanced search

'They were best friends and amazing people' - Son pays tribute to couple who took their own lives

PUBLISHED: 17:02 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 30 September 2019

Malcolm Christopher Weston and Patricia May Weston. Picture: Weston Family

Malcolm Christopher Weston and Patricia May Weston. Picture: Weston Family

Weston Family

A couple in their 70s who "wanted to leave this world together", took their own lives, an inquest has heard.

Malcolm and Patricia Weston died within a week of one another after being found unresponsive in the bedroom of their home in Sea Palling on the morning of June 29.

Mr Weston, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene, but Mrs Weston, 72, was resuscitated and taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died on July 5.

At an inquest into the couple's deaths held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday September 30, the court heard how both Mr and Mrs Weston's health had been declining for some time and both had a number of chronic illnesses including cancer, reduced mobility and heart disease.

The court heard evidence from Malcolm Weston, the couple's son who had moved into his parents' home in mid-June along with his partner to help care for them.

Giving evidence, he recounted the events of the days leading up to June 29 including his parents' health and behaviour.

He said following his parents' death he had found boxes in their home labelled for each member of the family.

You may also want to watch:

He said requests his father had made for him to pay in cheques and help organise things made sense, he said: "I had no idea this was going to happen but Dad had been preparing this for some time."

The court heard an extract from a note Mr Weston had written prior to his death, it read: "Patricia and I decided some time a go that we wanted to leave this world together as we have been for about 50 wonderful years."

The court also heard evidence from Mr and Mrs Weston's GP surgery, paramedics who attended the home on June 29 and the police.

Closing the inquest, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk gave a conclusion for both Mr and Mrs Weston of suicide, she said: "I think they were very lucky to have had so many years together."

Following the inquest, Mr Weston said his parents had been pillars of the community.

He said: "They were amazing people, to be honest I couldn't have asked for better parents, they did everything for us as a family.

"They were best friends, they are sorely missed and were loved by many."

Need to talk? The Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 on 116 123.

Most Read

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

Most Read

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Ex-Norwich City footballer opens up about ‘heinous crime’ after shock book launch cancellation

Former Norwich City player Peter Mendham has spoken of his disappointment after his book launch was cancelled. Photo: Simon Finlay.

‘It was the worst holiday ever,’ say holiday couple flown home after Thomas Cook collapse

Andrew Charman and Michele Willis say being stuck in Tunisia was 'scary' after Thomas Cook collapse. Pic: Michele Willis

New fish and chips shop opens in Norwich

The Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street From left to right: Rafik Hussein, Juber Ali (owner) and Babrul Matin. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists