'They were best friends and amazing people' - Son pays tribute to couple who took their own lives

A couple in their 70s who "wanted to leave this world together", took their own lives, an inquest has heard.

Malcolm and Patricia Weston died within a week of one another after being found unresponsive in the bedroom of their home in Sea Palling on the morning of June 29.

Mr Weston, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene, but Mrs Weston, 72, was resuscitated and taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died on July 5.

At an inquest into the couple's deaths held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday September 30, the court heard how both Mr and Mrs Weston's health had been declining for some time and both had a number of chronic illnesses including cancer, reduced mobility and heart disease.

The court heard evidence from Malcolm Weston, the couple's son who had moved into his parents' home in mid-June along with his partner to help care for them.

Giving evidence, he recounted the events of the days leading up to June 29 including his parents' health and behaviour.

He said following his parents' death he had found boxes in their home labelled for each member of the family.

He said requests his father had made for him to pay in cheques and help organise things made sense, he said: "I had no idea this was going to happen but Dad had been preparing this for some time."

The court heard an extract from a note Mr Weston had written prior to his death, it read: "Patricia and I decided some time a go that we wanted to leave this world together as we have been for about 50 wonderful years."

The court also heard evidence from Mr and Mrs Weston's GP surgery, paramedics who attended the home on June 29 and the police.

Closing the inquest, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk gave a conclusion for both Mr and Mrs Weston of suicide, she said: "I think they were very lucky to have had so many years together."

Following the inquest, Mr Weston said his parents had been pillars of the community.

He said: "They were amazing people, to be honest I couldn't have asked for better parents, they did everything for us as a family.

"They were best friends, they are sorely missed and were loved by many."

Need to talk? The Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 on 116 123.