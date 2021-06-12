Norfolk Army Cadet Force officer honoured on Queen's birthday list
- Credit: Norfolk Army Cadet Force
A commanding officer who joined the Norfolk Army Cadet Force in the 1970s has been honoured in the Queen’s birthday list.
This weekend has seen the announcement of this year’s honours list from Her Majesty the Queen, which demonstrates the extraordinary efforts made by individuals in all four nations of the UK.
And among them is Major Kenny Pickering, officer commanding for one of Norfolk’s three subunits - Cadet Norfolk Engineer - who was made an MBE.
Major Pickering MBE joined the ACF as an adult volunteer in 1975 after completing several years as a cadet in Watton detachment, originally joining Norfolk ACF in 1970.
Since 1975, Major Pickering has completed most roles at detachment and squadron level rising to county and most currently commanding CNE Squadron.
You may also want to watch:
A spokesman said: “Norfolk ACF is extremely proud of Major Pickering and what he continues to bring to the organisation. His constant professionalism, excellent judgment, experience and commitment to the ACF is second to none.
“Well Done Major Pickering MBE.”
Most Read
- 1 Woman sexually assaulted in Norwich
- 2 Family told baby with half a working heart has weeks to live
- 3 Woman on soft-food diet 'forever' after attack by kick-boxer partner
- 4 Two city businesses on the move as mystery new tenant hovers
- 5 Police seal off building site in Norwich
- 6 Norfolk-based Rick Wakeman 'stunned and proud' after being made a CBE
- 7 Pub hands out free ice creams during road collision traffic jam
- 8 Left-back seals permanent Canaries exit
- 9 Vision for multi-million pound new Norwich venue revealed
- 10 Pub for sale after landlord dies of Covid