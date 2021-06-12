Norfolk Army Cadet Force officer honoured on Queen's birthday list

Published: 1:28 PM June 12, 2021

Major Kenny Pickering MBE has been honoured on the Queen’s birthday list. - Credit: Norfolk Army Cadet Force

A commanding officer who joined the Norfolk Army Cadet Force in the 1970s has been honoured in the Queen’s birthday list.

This weekend has seen the announcement of this year’s honours list from Her Majesty the Queen, which demonstrates the extraordinary efforts made by individuals in all four nations of the UK.

And among them is Major Kenny Pickering, officer commanding for one of Norfolk’s three subunits - Cadet Norfolk Engineer - who was made an MBE.

Major Pickering MBE joined the ACF as an adult volunteer in 1975 after completing several years as a cadet in Watton detachment, originally joining Norfolk ACF in 1970.

Since 1975, Major Pickering has completed most roles at detachment and squadron level rising to county and most currently commanding CNE Squadron.

A spokesman said: “Norfolk ACF is extremely proud of Major Pickering and what he continues to bring to the organisation. His constant professionalism, excellent judgment, experience and commitment to the ACF is second to none.

“Well Done Major Pickering MBE.”