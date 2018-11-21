Video

Norfolk teenager beats bullies with singing success

Maisie Wardley performing at Open Mic UK. Photo: Open Mic UK Open Mic UK

A teenage girl from Norfolk has regained her confidence through her love of music after she was bullied at school.

Maisie Wardley, 14, from Horsford, is enjoying a streak of singing successes after finding her voice through performing in competitions.

Her mum, Nicola Yeomans, said Maisie had a tough time with bullying at school and she used dance and singing as a way to work through her emotions.

Miss Yeomans said it was after Maisie saw a Britain’s Got Talent act perform a rap about bullying that she started to really focus on singing as a way to express herself.

“She really related to it,” said Miss Yeomans, “From there she started focusing on singing pop songs and things that suit her voice like Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Adele.”

Miss Yeomans said at first her daughter would only sing in front of close family as she didn’t have the confidence to perform to other people.

But after entering Open Mic UK and receiving recognition for her talent by being awarded the showcase winner, Maisie’s confidence levels have transformed.

Miss Yeomans said: “It was the first competition she entered and she blew everyone away. They recognised that she had what it takes and offered her the opportunity to start writing her own music.

“Someone telling her that she’s good and that she has talent really built up her confidence and now she’s taking up even more opportunities. She’s like a different girl, it’s changed her life.”

Since her success at Open Mic UK, Maisie has also entered and made it to the finals of Junior Star Singer and auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent when it visited Norwich in October.

The final of Junior Star Singer is in London in December and Maisie will hear back from Britain’s Got Talent in February.

You can follow Maisie’s journey on her Instagram account @maisiesingsofficial.