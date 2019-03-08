Search

Magic in the woods at Norfolk Fairy Fair

PUBLISHED: 16:45 26 May 2019

Bradmore Woods near West Acre plays host to the 21st Fairy Fair.

Archant 2019

Once upon a time there was the spirit of magic in the woods — but this was no fairytale as families enjoyed a real life enchanted event.

The Fairy Fair, which raises funds for Fairyland Trust, based in Wells, is taking place over the bank holiday weekend in Bradmoor Woods at West Acre.

The woodland site with many old native trees, between Swaffham and King's Lynn, has proved to be the perfect setting for a gathering that aims to help children discover nature.

Youngsters, many sporting fairy wings and little prince and princess costumes, and have been enjoying fun-filled activities including magical-themed workshops such as fairy gardens, elf training and fairy training.

There has also been the opportunity to tend British wildlife and magical creatures in the fairyland wildlife hospital, send postcards from the pixie post office and an opportunity to meet characters such as cheeky bees, beautiful wildflower fairies and the fairy king and queen.

It has also featured entertainers, maypole dancing, storytelling and live music from bands including Headspace, The Hal Wrayzer Combo and Pennyless.

While for the first time families can bring 10 classic arcade games to life without the need for any screens or electricity.

Abbie Panks, from Fairyland Trust, a national conservation charity that enables children to experience the magic of nature through traditional folklore of wild plants and animals, said: "The Fairy Fair is a truly magical day out for all the family, with plenty to keep all ages entertained."

The event continues on May 27. Visit Fairy Fair more more details

