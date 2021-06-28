Gallery
'Mad four days' - North Walsham enjoys return of Funday
- Credit: Andrea Hudson Photography
There were joyful scenes in North Walsham as four days of fun reached their crescendo.
The North Walsham Funday returned to the town's Memorial Park from Thursday, June 24 to Sunday, June 27.
Events earlier in the week had included a funfair, a 5km road race, an 80s disco, a car boot sale, an 11 hour live Rock n’ Roll all-dayer, and the town’s long-running carnival parade.
Sunday punters were treated to a dog agility show, children's entertainment, charity stalls and a spectacular stunt display courtesy of Stannage Stunt Team.
“It’s been a mad four days to be honest, but it’s brought the town together,” said Funday chairman Colin Jeary, who added he was glad an event of its size was able to go ahead despite the delay to the government’s Covid ‘freedom day’.
“Last year, because of Covid, everything had been cancelled, and things this year had to be Covid-compliant,” said Mr Jeary.
“We had a Rock ‘n’ Roll all-dayer where people couldn’t dance in the marquee.
“So we’ve faced problems because of Covid, but at the end of the day we’ve overcome them to the best of our ability, to make it happen.”