'Mad four days' - North Walsham enjoys return of Funday

Noah Vickers

Published: 10:59 AM June 28, 2021   
“It’s been a mad four days to be honest, but it’s brought the town together,” said Funday chairman Colin Jeary,. - Credit: Andrea Hudson Photography

There were joyful scenes in North Walsham as four days of fun reached their crescendo.

North Walsham Funday returned in Covid-compliant form this year, having been cancelled last year. - Credit: Andrea Hudson Photography

The North Walsham Funday returned to the town's Memorial Park from Thursday, June 24 to Sunday, June 27.

North Walsham Funday opened with a funfair on Thursday evening - Credit: Andrea Hudson Photography

Events earlier in the week had included a funfair, a 5km road race, an 80s disco, a car boot sale, an 11 hour live Rock n’ Roll all-dayer, and the town’s long-running carnival parade.

Sunday punters were treated to a dog agility show - Credit: Andrea Hudson Photography

Sunday punters were treated to a dog agility show, children's entertainment, charity stalls and a spectacular stunt display courtesy of Stannage Stunt Team.  

The Stannage Stunt Team were a spectacular Sunday highlight - Credit: Andrea Hudson Photography

“It’s been a mad four days to be honest, but it’s brought the town together,” said Funday chairman Colin Jeary, who added he was glad an event of its size was able to go ahead despite the delay to the government’s Covid ‘freedom day’. 

North Walsham Funday returned in Covid-compliant form this year, having been cancelled last year. - Credit: Andrea Hudson Photography

“Last year, because of Covid, everything had been cancelled, and things this year had to be Covid-compliant,” said Mr Jeary.  

Sunday punters were treated to a dog agility show - Credit: Andrea Hudson Photography

“We had a Rock ‘n’ Roll all-dayer where people couldn’t dance in the marquee.

Live music was able to go ahead - but no indoor dancing was allowed! - Credit: Andrea Hudson Photography

“So we’ve faced problems because of Covid, but at the end of the day we’ve overcome them to the best of our ability, to make it happen.”

North Walsham Funday returned in Covid-compliant form this year, having been cancelled last year. - Credit: Andrea Hudson Photography

North Walsham Funday opened with a funfair on Thursday evening - Credit: Andrea Hudson Photography

The Stannage Stunt Team were a spectacular Sunday highlight - Credit: Andrea Hudson Photography

