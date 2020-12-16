News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lush closes temporarily after positive Covid case

person

Ruth Lawes

Published: 6:17 PM December 16, 2020   
Lush in Norwich has shut temporarily after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

Lush in Norwich has shut temporarily after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. - Credit: Caroline Culot

Lush in Norwich has closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The cosmetics giant shut its store in Chantry Place due to a confirmed Covid-19 case among its team on Wednesday (December 16).

The closure was announced on social media, with a post stating an "emergency deep clean" will take place tomorrow morning.

The post said: "Hello all. We are closed until further notice due to a confirmed Covid-19 case within our team in store.

"We have an emergency deep clean team coming in tomorrow morning to ensure the shop and staff are safe for re-opening.

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience cause and we will keep you updated.

"We look forward to welcoming you back as soon as we safely can.

"Love your Lush Norwich team."

A staff member at Lush in Norwich said they were unable to provide further comment.

Coronavirus

