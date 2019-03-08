Police still searching for 35-year-old who went missing from Norwich

Lukman Hussin is missing from Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

Police are still searching for a man who went missing in Norwich.

Lukman Hussin was last seen near his work address on St Stephens Street at around 11.30am on Wednesday, May 1 and on Friday officers were said to be growing concerned for his welfare.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said on Saturday that while officers had been contacted about some possible sightings of Mr Hussin, he was still missing.

The 35-year-old is described as Asian, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build with dark brown shaved hair and a moustache.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a black shirt, trousers and boots and a black leather jacket.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Hussin, or anyone who may know of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD reference 415 of May 1 2019.