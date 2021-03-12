Broads village housing plans approved despite flooding concerns

Published: 6:49 AM March 12, 2021

There are plans to build 12 homes off Willow Way in Ludham. The development would include a footpath to School Road at this point. - Credit: Google StreetView

A developer’s plan to build 12 homes on agricultural land in north Norfolk has finally been approved, four years after the first submission.

The plans will see a mix of housing types built on a plot off Willow Way in Ludham, on the Norfolk Broads.

However, approval comes with a caveat that the developers, who will have to pay £195,000 under a Section 106 agreement, instead of an earlier proposal for three affordable homes.

Alongside this, they will also have to pay an extra £6,518 for allotments, £5,600 for play enhancement, £13,241 for parks and £2,450 for 'visitor impact mitigation'.

The earlier application was refused because it was considered too dense, would detract from views of a Grade 1-listed church, and would not have benefited the public.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking to the North Norfolk Council development committee on Thursday, Jo-Anne Reed, a member of the public, called for the application to be rejected due to flooding concerns.

North Norfolk District Council has proposed purchasing land to improve access between the car park and market place in North Walsham - Credit: Archant

“On all the properties along the eastern boundary, not least Willow Way, every time there's heavy rain it backs up to the toilet so there's been lots of complaints - I don't see how adding more sewage would help."

She added: “The field isn't coping as it is, I just feel if that then opens up to further development, it will just be catastrophic.”

A letter was read out on behalf of the developer, who said the plans provide public open green space that will include an attenuation pond for surface water runoff and a habitat for native species.

St Benet councillor, Adam Varley, said Anglian Water had increased the capacity for foul drainage since the 2017 application and while there was a need for affordable housing, the development would go towards the council's commitment to providing a range of housing options.

He added: “Ludham certainly has the capability of expanding and becoming a bigger community.

“The overall development fits in with the characteristics of Ludham and I believe does not have any detrimental impact in that respect.”

Councillors approved the development 12 for and one abstention.