News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Lowestoft fire crew rescue woman with bike lock stuck around her neck

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 11:24 AM July 6, 2021    Updated: 12:22 PM July 6, 2021
lowestoft bike lock neck surrey street clapham road

Fire fighters were called to the junction of Surrey Street and Clapham Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

Fire fighters were called to Lowestoft town centre after a woman managed to get a bike lock stuck around her neck.

It is unknown how it happened, but it led to a fire crew from Lowestoft South being called to Surrey Street/Clapham Road at 5.30pm on Monday (July 5).

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "A woman who had a bike lock stuck around her neck needed to be released from the lock.

"The attending crew from Lowestoft South used hand controlled hydraulic rescue equipment to release the lock.

"No other emergency services were involved in the incident."

You may also want to watch:

The fire crew managed to free the woman after 15 minutes and a stop message was then received at 5.45pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Butchers famed for 'delicious' hot baguettes set to close
  2. 2 Man dies after car collides with parked van
  3. 3 Woman sexually assaulted near city car park
  1. 4 Travellers given year to leave village site after appeal defeat
  2. 5 Heartbroken mum tells of son's battle with long Covid
  3. 6 Seafront 'mint mansion' could be demolished
  4. 7 Concern for woman, 42, missing for a week
  5. 8 Six Norfolk areas among 10 lowest Covid case rates in England
  6. 9 Plans for £40m feed mill in Norfolk village narrowly approved
  7. 10 TV's Simon Thomas and Derrina Jebb marry at Norwich Cathedral
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lead from the roof of St Edmund's Church in Downham Market was stolen. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Norfolk Live

Man in late teens raped in church yard

Sarah Hussain

person
The A47 is closed after a 4x4 towing a horsebox carrying bulls crashed

Norfolk Live | Updated

A47 closed after 4x4 towing bulls crashes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Zelley jeweller BrewDog gold can Norwich

'Gold' can won in Willy Wonka-style contest sparks dispute

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The A1151 Norwich to Wroxham road close to junction with Back Lane

Norfolk Live

Person rescued after serious crash closes busy road

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus