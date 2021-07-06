Lowestoft fire crew rescue woman with bike lock stuck around her neck
Published: 11:24 AM July 6, 2021 Updated: 12:22 PM July 6, 2021
Fire fighters were called to Lowestoft town centre after a woman managed to get a bike lock stuck around her neck.
It is unknown how it happened, but it led to a fire crew from Lowestoft South being called to Surrey Street/Clapham Road at 5.30pm on Monday (July 5).
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "A woman who had a bike lock stuck around her neck needed to be released from the lock.
"The attending crew from Lowestoft South used hand controlled hydraulic rescue equipment to release the lock.
"No other emergency services were involved in the incident."
The fire crew managed to free the woman after 15 minutes and a stop message was then received at 5.45pm.
