Lowestoft fire crew rescue woman with bike lock stuck around her neck

Published: 11:24 AM July 6, 2021 Updated: 12:22 PM July 6, 2021

Fire fighters were called to the junction of Surrey Street and Clapham Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

Fire fighters were called to Lowestoft town centre after a woman managed to get a bike lock stuck around her neck.

It is unknown how it happened, but it led to a fire crew from Lowestoft South being called to Surrey Street/Clapham Road at 5.30pm on Monday (July 5).

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "A woman who had a bike lock stuck around her neck needed to be released from the lock.

"The attending crew from Lowestoft South used hand controlled hydraulic rescue equipment to release the lock.

"No other emergency services were involved in the incident."

You may also want to watch:

The fire crew managed to free the woman after 15 minutes and a stop message was then received at 5.45pm.