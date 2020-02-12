Two arrested after raid finds £2,000 of cocaine and cannabis

Police seized class A and B drugs after a raid in Spashett Road, Lowestoft, on February 11, 2020. PHOTO: Suffolk Police Archant

Around £2,000 of class A and B drugs have been seized after a police raid.

Suffolk Police raided a home in Spashett Road, Lowestoft, on Tuesday, February 11.

Around £1,500 of suspected cocaine was found, as well as approximately £500 of suspected cannabis and various items of drug paraphernalia, a police spokesperson confirmed.

A man, aged 46, and a 40-year-old woman were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

The pair were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact officers at Lowestoft Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/8866/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.