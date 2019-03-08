Football festival hailed 'success' by organisers

Kirkley & Pakefield (blue shirts) take on Waveney Wildcats in the U10 Mixed Festival. Picture: Contributed Archant

A pre-season football festival has been hailed a success after more than 70 teams took part in the weekend event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teams line-up ahead of the presentation of certificates at the KBB Suffolk FA Pre-Season Grassroots Festival at Kirkley & Pakefield FC on Sunday. Picture: Contributed Teams line-up ahead of the presentation of certificates at the KBB Suffolk FA Pre-Season Grassroots Festival at Kirkley & Pakefield FC on Sunday. Picture: Contributed

Organisers have celebrated the first KBB Suffolk FA pre-season grassroots festival, which was held at Walmer Road - the home of Kirkley and Pakefield Football Club.

You may also want to watch:

The festival in South Lowestoft saw scores of young footballers from across the county participate in numerous activities throughout the day, as the mixed teams completed 10 different tasks.

Suffolk FA mini-soccer and youth football development officer James Morley, who co-organised the event, said: "We've had a great day at Kirkley and Pakefield for our first KBB Pre-Season Grassroots Festival.

"A massive thank you goes out to all the volunteers at the club for all the work, time and effort they have put in today to make it a great success.

"We are looking forward to building on this festival and making our Grassroots Festivals even bigger events," he said.