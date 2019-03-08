Search

Tamil community host memorial following Sri Lanka attack

PUBLISHED: 14:34 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 25 April 2019

Boston Lodge, Lowestoft.

Mourners will come together to pay their respects to those who were killed in the Sri Lanka attack on Easter.

The Tamil community of Lowestoft will meet at the Boston Lodge on Saturday, April 27 to remember the lives lost in the horrific coordinated attacks on three Christian churches and three hotels in Colombo.

The suicide bombings killed more than 350 people and injured 500, including five British citizens. 60 people have been arrested in connection with the attacks.

Hari Kirupaharian, 18, from Gorleston said: “It's good to get people to talk about it.

“It's hard to gauge how people are feeling, it is sad because it is the is the home country,” she said.

The memorial on Boston Road, in Lowestoft will start at 2pm and run for an hour.

People are invited to bring flowers to the memorial and commemorate the live of those lost in the attack.

