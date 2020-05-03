RNLI saves fishing boat stranded a mile offshore
PUBLISHED: 16:14 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 03 May 2020
Lowestoft’s RNLI came to the rescue of a small fishing boat stranded off the Corton coast on Sunday morning.
The eight-metre long fishing boat had a fouled propeller resulting in engine failure.
In response, the volunteer crew of the port’s ‘Patsy Knight’ lifeboat were called out just after 10am to provide assistance.
Lifeboat Coxswain John Fox said: “On arrival, the two man crew of the Lowestoft registered vessel told us that while fishing, their trawl net had become wrapped around their propeller causing the engine to fail.
“We were able to connect a towline and slowly bring the vessel into the safely of the harbour arriving back at 11.50am – where the fishermen were met by Suffolk Police and HM Coastguards.”
Mr Fox added that “although we’re all being asked to stay home at the moment, our lifeboat crew are still on call 24/7.”
