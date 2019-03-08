Search

Lifeboat called to help yacht with engine failure

PUBLISHED: 09:46 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:46 14 July 2019

Lowestoft RNLI volunteers responded to a call for assistance after a yacht suffered engine failure. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Archant

A yacht with engine failure required the assistance of RNLI volunteers after struggling offshore.

Lowestoft RNLI volunteers were called out at 1.21pm on Saturday, July 13, to give assistance to the yacht, which was being towed by another yacht.

The yacht was travelling to Lowestoft from Maldon when it encountered an engine problem when nearing the port.

Lowestoft RNLI deputy second coxswain Nigel Lyman said: "Our volunteer crew soon launched our RNLI lifeboat 'Patsty Knight' and we located the 11-metre vessel about half a mile offshore, just north of the Gulliver wind turbine at Lowestoft.

"The yachtsman on board the vessel said he was having a problem with the engine and, although under tow, would have difficulty manoeuvring through the harbour entrance at Lowestoft, so he was grateful for our assistance.

"We took over the tow and brought the yacht safely into the yacht basin, arriving at 2pm."

Other members of the Lowestoft crew, with coxswain John Fox at the helm, had taken a Shannon Class lifeboat named 'John Metters' from the RNLI relief fleet to Wells to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the town's RNLI lifeboat station.

