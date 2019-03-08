Search

'Broken promises and sad resignation': Residents begin devastating clean-up flood horror

PUBLISHED: 13:19 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 10 October 2019

Marilyn Seaman, 67, has lived on Alwyck Way for 14 years. She described the flood as 'worse' than previous years. Picture: Greta Levy

Marilyn Seaman, 67, has lived on Alwyck Way for 14 years. She described the flood as 'worse' than previous years. Picture: Greta Levy

Residents living in a notorious flooding hotspot have slammed the county council after they were hit by "devastating" knee-high water in their home. Sand bags are stacked around the doors of homes and furniture has been piled in the street of Aldwyck Way and Velda Close in South Lowestoft after floods tormented the area over the weekend.

Flooding in Aldwyck Way, Lowestoft on Sunday, October 6 2019. Picture: Mick HowesFlooding in Aldwyck Way, Lowestoft on Sunday, October 6 2019. Picture: Mick Howes

Dozens of families were evacuated to Carlton Colville Community Centre on Sunday, October 6, after Kirkley Stream over-toppedits banks following a deluge of rain.

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service deployed their water rescue unit to pluck families from their home and East Suffolk Council sent their emergency team to the scene.

Homeowner Marilyn Seaman has lived on Alwyck Way for 14 years and while her home didn't face the full brunt of the flood, she is "frustrated" nothing has been done. "I was panicking. The water had never come up this high before - it makes you dread when it rains. They promised us it will never happen again. People are angry - they are up in arms this has happened again," the 67-year-old said.

Donna Smith, a foster mother to three children, has dehumidifiers set up in her home after four inches of water took over the bottom floor.

Flooding in Aldwyck Way, Lowestoft on Sunday, October 6 2019. Picture: Mick HowesFlooding in Aldwyck Way, Lowestoft on Sunday, October 6 2019. Picture: Mick Howes

The 60-year-old, who is now living in a caravan, said: "It is sickening when you see the water rising. My neighbours are all devastated -I saw grown men crying out there on Sunday."

Councillor Peter Byatt, who represents the ward, said: "I spoke to a number of residents, and understandably they were angry about this recurrence as they were told last time this happened that it was a once-in-a-generation incident.

"I share their disappointment, as so much was promised, and work was due to start on some flood prevention to Kirkley stream.

A home which was affected by the October 6 floods in South Lowestoft. Picture: Peter ByattA home which was affected by the October 6 floods in South Lowestoft. Picture: Peter Byatt

"There was no open anger, just an almost sad resignation that they had been let down yet again by those 'in charge'."

Councillor Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for environment and public protection, said: "In response to similar flooding of this area in 2015, SCC and Anglian Water increased the maintenance of the Kirkley Stream which is now cut and cleared on an annual basis to reduce the risk of a blockage.

"SCC and partners are currently working on a scheme to reduce the risk of flooding in the area. The project is in the final, detailed design stage with construction of a flood wall and pump station currently planned to start early next year."

