Recycling centre to close all day due to 'chemical incident'

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:32 PM July 14, 2021   
The recycling centre in Hadenham Road, Lowestoft.

All bookings have been cancelled at a coastal town's recycling centre due to a "chemical incident". 

Lowestoft's recycling centre on Hadenham Road will be closed all day on Thursday, July 15. 

A statement from Suffolk Recycling Centres said: "Lowestoft  Recycling Centre will be closed tomorrow (Thursday 15th) and all bookings have been cancelled. This is due to a chemical incident that means the whole building cannot be used.

"Bookings for 15th will need to be rebooked via the website." 

Lowestoft county councillor Jamie Starling said he was not aware of the chemical incident.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

